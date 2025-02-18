KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black culture is part of the fabric of America. And this month, Black History Month, is a time to reflect on those who've come before and paved the way.

But this year, Thalia Cherry, owner of Cherry Co., said she is thinking of the seams she's sewn and the legacy she's creating — stitch by stitch.

"This month, in particular, is such an honor,” Cherry said. “Every day, I reflect on the impact we make as a business and also personally. And I know for me, my relatives that are no longer here, they're cheering, shouting, screaming for all of the success we're having."

Black-owned clothing company making history stitch by stitch

Her success dates back to 2012 when she founded the company. However, 2020 proved to be an especially pivotal year for the brand during a time of uncertainty and protests against racial injustice.

Cherry Co. was prepared for the influx in business.

"In 2020, there were definitely some economic shifts that happened in our world and in our community that were really transformative in our growth and the strategies that we had set before us as a business," Cherry said.

That historic year eventually led to a historic moment.

La'Nita Brooks Thalia Cherry, owner of Cherry Co

Last month, Cherry Co. partnered with the Chiefs. The collaboration was the first time the Chiefs have teamed up with a Black, woman-owned local brand for a collaboration.

Cherry's friend and colleague David Price said the move showed Cherry is cut from a different cloth.

"The energy and charisma that she has is just out of this world,” said Price, general manager of WHSmith. “She's looking to better somebody's life all the time in everything she does. She's constantly working out in the community."

Her brand is also cut from a different cloth. He said the quality and detail she puts in doesn’t go unnoticed.

"You can definitely tell they relate to her when you see what her product is when she comes in, just based off the quality and, I'd say, the love that she puts into every product that she makes," Price said.

La'Nita Brooks David Price, GM of WH Smith

Her Monarchs collection, a nod to the historic baseball team, honors the legendary Negro Leagues franchise that played from 1920 to 1965.

The Monarchs were one of the most successful baseball teams of all time, winning 10 league pennants and two Negro World Series championships.

Now, Cherry is making history, literally and figuratively. In every thread and every stitch, her pride and legacy shine through.

"It's a guiding value for our company to really make sure that we leave this place better than we found it and that we are able to impact people in a way that will transform their lives," she said.

This month marks two years since her brand has been inside the Kansas City International Airport, another significant moment for Cherry Co.

