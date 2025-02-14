KANSAS CITY, Mo — In the heart of Kansas City, barbershops have long served as more than just places for haircuts; they have become vital community hubs where culture, mentorship and empowerment converge.

Joey Thomas, owner of 180V Barber Salon located at 18th and Vine and founder of The Know Joey Foundation, has not only helped people look good, but also feel good.

“God places people in your lives for reasons and seasons. And I'm thankful that, you know, since God has used me for so long to just be able to impart and pour and invest into others, you know, cause personally, I think that's where my riches and my wealth lie in," said Thomas.

Kansas City barber reflects on Black History Month while fostering change for new generations

Thomas' journey began at a young age picking up the clippers and learning to cut his siblings hair.

“I got two older brothers and it was time for us to go back to school. And at the time, my step-pop at the time told us we weren't going to be able to go to the barber shop. So he was like, I'm going to take you out to Sears and get you out some clippers and y'all going to have to cut each other's hair for back to school," said Thomas.

His love for the clippers grew and now 22 years later continues transforming lives.

“I've had a lot of success in life just from honestly standing behind the chair. I've had a lot of access to life that I never knew I would have access to just because of standing behind the chair.”

But his work goes beyond the barber chair. The Know Joey Foundationwas created to provide support to urban youth in the inner Kansas City area.

“Community to me is connectivity, you know, without a doubt, unity. It's strategy, it's building, it's developing, it's answering the call, it's expecting, it's knowing what's going on, it's predicting," said Thomas.

Thomas has been a pivotal part during Thanksgiving helping provide meals to family in need.

“You know, it's a combination of community coming together to make sure that the community is taken care of," said Thomas.

This Black History Month he reflects on the trailblazers that paved the way for him and hopes to continue paving a new path for younger generations.

“When we think about something like a Black History Month, I would only hope that it's a simple reminder, you know, of where we stand as black people in America and maybe some of the powers that be," said Thomas.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__