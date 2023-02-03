Peek at progress inside Buck O'Neil Education & Research Center renovation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News got a look at the progress of the renovation inside the Buck O’Neil Education and Research Center.

The building, which was once the Paseo YMCA, is critically important to the history of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, where Andrew “Rube” Foster established the Negro Leagues in 1920 in Kansas City.

KSHB 41

RELATED: 97 years, $4 million in renovations later: Old Paseo YMCA transformed into Buck O'Neil Center

Bob Kendrick, NLBM president, showed off the transformed gym which can now serve as an event space.

KSHB 41

Kendrick says it will be used for museum programming and may be available for rental as soon as this summer.

Completion of an exhibit where people can explore the science and math behind baseball is near, too.

RELATED: ‘Malicious intent' possible in damage to Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center

While addressing the status of the renovations, Kendrick spoke on the newly released animated series from Major League Baseball telling the stories of Negro Leagues Baseball, which he narrates. He says the project has been in the works for about two years.