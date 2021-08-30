1 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Mid-America Regional Council, 1 million people in the Kansas City region are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials said the region hit the milestone over the weekend.

Big news: over the weekend the KC region hit more than 1 million people fully vaccinated. Thanks to all the hospitals, health departments, health organizations, and volunteers doing this work. Go to https://t.co/xj2MEaGM2G for more. #twomillionarmskc #vaccinations #kc pic.twitter.com/tN0Yaq66Qi — KC Chamber (@kcchamber) August 30, 2021

Hitting the 1 million mark also means that nearly 50% of people in the region are fully vaccinated.

While 1,003,847 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the MARC COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 1,175,563 people had initiated vaccination and received at least one dose.

The dashboard lists the total regional population at 2,070,000.

MARC also breaks the data down by age. Nearly 34% of teens aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, nearly 55% of people aged 18 to 64 are fully vaccinated and nearly 87% of people aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The Kansas City region being measured includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.

Officials believe any kind of herd immunity will not come until around 85% of the population is vaccinated, which includes those aged 12 and under who cannot receive the vaccine at this time.