Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

1 million fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kansas City region

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
Data from the Missouri Hospital Association shows 6.5 percent of Missourians who received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are overdue for their second.
vaccine
Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:38:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Mid-America Regional Council, 1 million people in the Kansas City region are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials said the region hit the milestone over the weekend.

Hitting the 1 million mark also means that nearly 50% of people in the region are fully vaccinated.

While 1,003,847 people were fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to the MARC COVID-19 dashboard, a total of 1,175,563 people had initiated vaccination and received at least one dose.

The dashboard lists the total regional population at 2,070,000.

MARC also breaks the data down by age. Nearly 34% of teens aged 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, nearly 55% of people aged 18 to 64 are fully vaccinated and nearly 87% of people aged 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The Kansas City region being measured includes Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties in Missouri.

Officials believe any kind of herd immunity will not come until around 85% of the population is vaccinated, which includes those aged 12 and under who cannot receive the vaccine at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources