1st COVID-19 case of omicron variant confirmed in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, along with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, have confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.

"JCDHE is working to investigate the case (a male under age 30) and identify and communicate with those who may have come in contact with the confirmed case," JCDHE said in a release.

In response to the omicron variants presence in the county, JCDHE again stressed the importance of vaccination.

“The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated,” Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, said. “Get your first, second or booster dose as soon, when eligible, as you can to protect yourself and your loved ones.

The department also suggested using a "layered" approach to prevent illness — to get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid crowds, wash hands often and stay home if symptoms appear.