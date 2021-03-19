2020, 2021 UMKC graduates to be honored at in-person Kauffman Stadium commencement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas City-Missouri will celebrate its 2020 and 2021 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies at Kauffman Stadium.

UMKC plans to host four ceremonies on May 15 and May 16 — three for 2021 graduates and one for 2020 graduates who choose to return for the honor.

In 2020, the university had to hold virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students still wished to have an in-person graduation, UMKC, so leaders worked with the community to make the Kauffman event possible.

“We are happy that now we can return to an in-person event that is more like the traditional ceremony we’ve come to expect – and at the home of our beloved Kansas City Royals. We are grateful that the organization could accommodate our 2020 and 2021 graduates,” UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal said Friday in a release.

COVID-19 precautions will still be in place as graduates cross the stage, and each graduate will only be allowed two guests to adhere to city and stadium social distancing guidelines.

The ceremonies will also be live streamed, UMKC said.

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman said he is happy the organization could help out.

“Students, teachers and administrators throughout our country have worked tirelessly during these uncertain times, so providing this opportunity for UMKC graduates to be celebrated in-person, with their families, is an honor for our organization,” Sherman said.

