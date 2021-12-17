2nd confirmed Kansas omicron case found in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second confirmed case of the omicron variant in Kansas was found Friday in a patient in Douglas County.

The Douglas County individual with the omicron variant is a vaccinated adult who received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The case in Douglas County comes after the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the state in Franklin County Thursday.

Deputy County Health Officer and LMH Health infectious disease physician Dr. Jenner Schrimsher said the detection of the variant was not surprising, as cases have rapidly spread since the first omicron case was confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1.

“This virus is highly infectious and transmittable,” Schrimsher said. “Vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging."

Douglas County officials suggested individuals get vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, get tested and social distance to protect against COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

“Masks work and vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious disease and death,” Schrimsher said. “These are two keystones of keeping our loved ones and the community at large safer.”

