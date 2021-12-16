Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

First case of COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Kansas

Variant found in Franklin County resident
items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, California's public health officer, Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, said that officials are monitoring the Omicron variant. There are no reports to date of the variant in California, the statement said. Aragon said the state was focusing on ensuring its residents have access to vaccines and booster shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 2:51 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 15:51:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in the state.

The department confirmed the variant was found in a Franklin County resident who was vaccinated but had yet to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

KDHE said its labs are screening all positive COVID-19 PCR samples they receive to look for omicron.

The variant has raised concerns for its ability to spread quickly.

“The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us,” Janet Stanek, acting secretary, said.

Those tools include getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask, getting tested if you feel ill, and continuing to social distance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Season of Hope Toy Drive