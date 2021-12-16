First case of COVID-19 omicron variant confirmed in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in the state.

The department confirmed the variant was found in a Franklin County resident who was vaccinated but had yet to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

KDHE said its labs are screening all positive COVID-19 PCR samples they receive to look for omicron.

The variant has raised concerns for its ability to spread quickly.

“The detection of the variant does not come as a surprise. This virus is highly infectious and transmittable. We must do our part to protect ourselves and those around us by using the tools available to us,” Janet Stanek, acting secretary, said.

Those tools include getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask, getting tested if you feel ill, and continuing to social distance.

