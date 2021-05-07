9 Belton High School seniors to miss graduation due to COVID-19 quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least nine Belton High School seniors will not attend their graduation ceremony this month due to close contact to fellow students who tested positive for COVID-19.

Principal Phil Clark said in a letter sent to parents Thursday that their “hearts are heavy for each of the graduates directly impacted,” as well as their families and classmates.

“Those with the responsibility of sharing the unfortunate news yesterday and witnessed the heartache of our beloved students and extended family members were, and continue to be, confronted with their own moments of grief,” Clark wrote.

Some students who performed in a school play over the weekend tested positive, prompting the quarantine.

A third ceremony will be added June 3 to compensate for those who are unable to participate due to quarantine, Clark said in the letter.

“Historically, there have been mini-versions of commencement for those who, for one reason or another, were unable to participate in the main ceremony,” Clark wrote. “So, when we discuss ‘commencement plus,’ we are considering how a ceremony for a Class of 2021 graduates with a dozen or so graduates can be provided.”

The students will undergo a 14-day quarantine period.