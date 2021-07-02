A-B kicks off beer giveaway as US nears vaccination goal

ST LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch is preparing to open its taps as the U.S. inches closer to a vaccine milestone.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Budweiser brewer promised last month that once 70% of American adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, it would buy a beer for anyone 21 or older. The U.S. isn't yet there; 66.7% of adults had gotten at least one shot as of Friday.

But the company went ahead anyway and cracked open its online redemption portal at 11 a.m. Friday for the July 4 weekend.

Consumers will be able to upload a picture of themselves in their favorite beer-drinking location and get a $5 voucher for beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product through 11 a.m. Monday.

The promotion is just the latest effort to encourage people to get vaccinated and get customers back to the bar.

In April, the Belgian brewer, which maintains its North American headquarters in St. Louis, produced an ad directing people to vaccine resources and offered 10,000 free drinks to adults 21 and older who showed proof of vaccination.

