AEG Presents concert venues, includes Arvest Bank Theatre, to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AEG Presents, an event company that owns and operates the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri, will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for staff and concertgoers starting no later than Oct. 1.

The company, which is best known for running the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, announced Thursday that it will require proof of vaccinations to enter all of its clubs, theaters and festivals across the country.

The Arvest Bank Theatre's website does not give a date for when they will require proof of vaccination, but the theater does say that they "will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the venue."

AEG Presents said on their website that the Oct. 1 deadline was chosen to allow eligible unvaccinated staff and ticket holders to get fully vaccinated before upcoming events.

"Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 73 hours of show date where permitted," the website said.

Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said the company came to this conclusion because it was time to take a stand on vaccination.

"We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one," Marciano said. "We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

The first event scheduled at the Arvest Bank Theatre after the Oct. 1 deadline is Marc Rebillet's show during his Third Dose Tour. Rebillet has previously posted on social media advocating for vaccination.