Allen Fieldhouse at KU to require masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Allen Fieldhouse, the indoor arena located at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, will require masks following a mask mandate passed by Douglas County, where the arena is located.

"For the most part, this county mandate doesn’t change anything on our Lawrence campus because we have been implementing our own university mask mandate since last August," University Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a letter to students. "The exception is Allen Fieldhouse, which has been operating under a mask recommendation for the past two weeks but will now return to operating under a mask requirement, per the county order."

The letter commended students at KU over their adherence to masking policies on campus, but also expressed concern about compliance in the arena.

"That said, we are concerned about mask policy compliance in Allen Fieldhouse, where mask wearing waned during the fall semester," Girod said. "I want to be very clear how important it is that fans adhere to the mask policy within Allen Fieldhouse... The reality is, if the situation in our county continues to deteriorate, and if mask wearing continues to be a challenge inside the Fieldhouse, likely next steps include closing concessions and reducing fan attendance for men’s basketball games."

He said the university will be in touch with students regarding in-person class policies, but that the community needs to increase efforts to fight the virus.

"Now is the time to renew our efforts – both on campus and throughout the county – to protect our community," Girod said. "I know I can count on you to do this, beginning with mask wearing in Allen Fieldhouse."

