Amazon to vaccinate workers at Missouri, Kansas fulfillment centers

Company to hold onsite clinics
Bebeto Matthews/AP
FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, workers at Amazon's fulfillment center in Staten Island, N.Y., gather outside to protest work conditions in the company's warehouse in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 16:42:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Workers at the Amazon fulfillment centers in Missouri and Kansas were among the first to participate in the online retail giant's on-site COVID-19 clinics.

The company had previously provided free, on-site COVID-19 testing. It said it's using lessons learned from that experience to host vaccination clinics for its front-line workers at locations in Missouri, Kansas and Nevada.

Amazon said in a release that it will work with local government and public health officials to administer the vaccines using licensed health care providers in the coming weeks.

"This is an important initiative not only for the health and safety of Amazon employees, but for the communities where our teams live and work," Amazon said in a statement. "Our events will protect Amazon employees while also helping ease the burden on community-run vaccination clinics."

The program will be expanded to other states as vaccines become available to more front-line workers across the country.

Amazon also is offering up to $80 to front-line employees without access to on-site vaccination services who get vaccinated off-site.

