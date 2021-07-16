Watch
Kansas City-area health departments consider updated health messaging

Marta Lavandier/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
COVID-19
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 14:26:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rise in COVID-19 cases across the Kansas City area and other parts of the Midwest is leaving area health departments to consider updating their health messaging strategy.

Updated public health guidance could be announced as soon as Friday afternoon. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

On Friday morning, the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department tweeted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the first 15 days of July exceed the number of cases in all of June.

In the tweet, the health department encouraged unvaccinated people, those older than 65 and those with chronic health conditions to wear a mask indoors and maintain social distancing.

On the Kansas side in Johnson County, the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests now stands at 6.4 percent, the highest rate since February.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

