Kansas City-area health departments consider updated health messaging

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rise in COVID-19 cases across the Kansas City area and other parts of the Midwest is leaving area health departments to consider updating their health messaging strategy.

Updated public health guidance could be announced as soon as Friday afternoon. This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

On Friday morning, the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department tweeted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the first 15 days of July exceed the number of cases in all of June.

In the tweet, the health department encouraged unvaccinated people, those older than 65 and those with chronic health conditions to wear a mask indoors and maintain social distancing.

Since July 1 there have been 800+ new COVID-19 cases in Kansas City -- that's more than all of June.



In the past 30 days, cases have tripled.



PLEASE wear a mask indoors, social distance if you’re not vaccinated, if you have a chronic health condition or if you’re 65+. pic.twitter.com/bMnHyKfX5P — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) July 16, 2021

On the Kansas side in Johnson County, the percent positivity of COVID-19 tests now stands at 6.4 percent, the highest rate since February .

This is a developing story and will be updated.