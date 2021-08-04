Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Atchison senior-living facility reports 20 COVID-19 cases among residents

6 staffers also tested positive for virus
items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 7:54 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 20:54:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas senior living community reported Monday that 20 residents have contracted COVID-19.

Atchison Senior Village Family and Friends said in a Facebook post that in addition to the residents, six staff members tested positive for the virus.

“We are following all local, state, and federal guidelines to mitigate the spread and keep our residents safe. Please note, our residents are the number 1 priority,” the post stated.

The facility is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, emergency management and local health officials to combat the spread of the virus, according to the post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!