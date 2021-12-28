Avila University mourns loss of head baseball coach Daryl Cronk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Avila University head baseball coach and Assistant Athletic Director Daryl Cronk, 46, passed away at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

"This morning was hard," Avila University Director of Athletics Shawn Summe said in a statement. "[Daryl] was a great and genuine man. His ability to develop relationships with his players, coaches and those he meets is a lost art today."

Cronk served as head coach for the Eagles for 10 seasons. In that time, he gained 250 career wins and appeared in six conference tournaments and three NAIA tournaments.

"There were conference championships and national tournament appearances but what was most important was all the lasting relationships he built," Summe said. "Daryl created a culture of family within the Avila baseball program and that's the most important thing a coach can do."

Cronk passed away surrounded by family and friends. Cronk's nephew Preston Pruett created a GoFundMe page to help pay for hospital expenses.

"Anyone who knows Daryl, knows he would give the shirt off his back for anyone. He has done so much for so many people," Pruett said on the GoFundMe page.