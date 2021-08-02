Watch
Bartle Scout camp closes early due to COVID-19

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Boy Scouts Bankruptcy
Posted at 9:11 AM, Aug 02, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola, Missouri, is closing its final session of summer camp for Boy Scouts early due to COVID-19 cases.

The final session was scheduled to end Wednesday, but now all staff and campers will leave by noon Monday.

A total of seven campers in this session were sent home for showing COVID-19 symptoms and instructed to get a test from their physician. Some additional campers were sent home due to contact tracing.

The fifth and final session saw over 1,100 campers.

Throughout the summer, over 7,200 campers and staff attended the Scout camp and throughout the summer 10 people presented virus symptoms and were sent home.

Staff worked closely with St. Clair County Health Department officials all summer to mitigate any potential virus cases.

