Basketball fans reflect on cancellation of last year's Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year after the cancellation of the Big 12 Tournament , fans are happy to be back watching basketball in-person.

On March 12, 2020, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby made the announcement the remainder of the men's and women's tournaments would be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Many fans were in Kansas City, Missouri, when the announcement was made, and others were on their way into town.

41 Action News spoke to some fans who were heading to the tournament before it was canceled in 2020.

“We were about to head to the airport when it got canceled," Mark Mclean said.

Fans from out of town never departed on their flights and others had to turn the car around.

“I was on my way and I got the call and it was canceled and so we turned around and came back," Robert Seacat said.

Following the Big 12 Tournaments cancellation, more cancellations and postponements came down the line.

“Last year we came down and they shut it down, and that was kind of odd because we didn’t know what was going on and they started canceling more tournaments," David Day said.

One year later, fans are happy to be back. As COVID-19 cases decline and the vaccine roll-out continues fans are hopeful next year's Big 12 experience will be back to full capacity.

“A little different from last year obviously, but getting a little bit back to normal, it’s good to see progress and the light at the end of the tunnel, John Shoryer said.