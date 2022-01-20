Belton School District will provide virtual learning Friday, Monday, Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton School District announced Thursday it will have three Alternative Methods of Instruction days starting Friday.

Based on staff and student absences Thursday, the decision was made to learn online Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

“We understand these are not ideal circumstances or conditions for our families, students, and staff,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Please know we are doing our best to provide students with a safe environment where learning can still happen and meals are provided.”

All in-person classes and schools will be closed while learning is conducted online from home.

The district said parents should check their emails regarding meals, childcare and other learning details.

Students and staff are set to return in-person on Wednesday, Jan. 26.