Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Morrison/KSHB
Strasser Hardware in Kansas City, Kansas is starting to see an increase in customers buying N95 masks.
N95
Posted at 5:02 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 06:02:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting next week.

The step comes after federal officials emphasized the masks' better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House said Wednesday the masks will come from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand.

The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

The White House says the masks will begin shipping this week for distribution starting late next week.


We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7