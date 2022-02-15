Blue Valley School District makes masks optional in all district buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Valley Valley School District Board of Education voted on Monday night to make masks optional in all district facilities effective immediately.

However, if any building in the district exceeded more than 10% absenteeism due to illnesses, masks would go back on in that building for two weeks.

After two weeks, district leaders would evaluate the levels of absenteeism in the building and decide whether or not to make masks optional again.

The motion on Monday passed 4-3.