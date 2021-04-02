Blue Valley School District parent challenging mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A parent of a student in the Blue Valley School District is challenging the district's mask mandate policy, the district said Thursday.

The Blue Valley School District Board of Education will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 6, to reconsider its mask mandate policy.

Kansas Senate Bill 40 requires the district to hold the hearing. The bill, passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Laura Kelly, took effect in late March.

According to the district, the bill, "gives local boards of education sole authority to take actions in response to the COVID-19 state of disaster emergency related to school closures, learning modes and COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The legislation also provides that employees, students, and parents or guardians of students who are unhappy with the COVID-19 interventions in place may request a hearing."

However, if a parent is unhappy with the hearing decision, the law allows parents to file a civil action lawsuit against the district.

If a judge rules against the district, it maybe required to change its COVID-19 mitigation efforts which may include removing the mask mandate.

