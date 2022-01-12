Watch
Bonner Springs School District closes as nearly 25% of students out due to illness

District will close until Tuesday
David Goldman/AP
FILE: In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:16:31-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, nearly 25% of students in the Bonner Springs Edwardsville Unified School District were absent due to illness, prompting the district to close on Thursday and Friday, according to district officials.

The district did not specify if the illness was COVID-19 related.

"The goal of this change in schedule is to reduce the further spread of illness among our school community and give those who are sick a chance to recuperate," the district said in a letter to families.

Students will return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 18. They were already scheduled to be off for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The district urged families to monitor students for any illness symptoms and to keep them at home if they're sick.

The two days will be accommodated as inclement weather days.


