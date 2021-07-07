Cass County COVID-19 cases rise amid 32% vaccination rate

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — The majority of people testing positive for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, reigniting urgency from Kansas City-area health leaders to make sure everyone who is eligible, gets vaccinated.

In Cass County, 32% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 35.2% have had at least one dose.

The Cass County Health Department also reported there were 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week, up from 38 cases the week prior.

With the delta variant spreading rapidly in Missouri, some residents have decided to get the shot.

"I know too many people that have lost their lives to it," Harrisonville resident Joni Mabry said.

Richard Carmack, a Belton resident, said he got vaccinated to protect his wife.

"Thirty-two percent out of everybody out here, that’s a pretty low number, I think," Carmack said. "I didn’t want to get it to begin with. I just did it for her."

However, others in Cass County felt differently, either not wanting the shot at all or they still were hesitant.

"We trust God and you know, we want to be careful, but we want to live our lives too," Harrisonville resident Kathy Waddle said. "I just weigh the risk, and that’s the way I’ve gone on it."

Haley Peal, of Belton, said she was concerned about side effects from the vaccine.

"My lungs collapsed like two years ago, and I’m really scared that COVID if I did get it, it would hurt me," Peal said, "but I’m also really scared that the shot would affect me somehow."

The Cass County Health Department will continue to offer vaccinations by appointment from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at its clinic, 300 Sout Main Street, Harrisonville. For an appointment, residents can call 816-380-8425.