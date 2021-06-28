Cass County reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cass County has reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Positive virus cases increased from 16 to 38 over the course of one week, according to the health department’s weekly case and vaccine date update.

Probable COVID-19 cases jumped from 37 to 44, as determined by antigen tests and “other cases,” according to the update, while two more people (25 compared to 23 the week prior) were notified that they had potentially been exposed to someone who has COVID-19.

Kansas City-area health leaders have recently said they are concerned about the presence of the Delta COVID-19 variant causing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.