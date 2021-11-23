Center School Board extends district's mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Center School Board extended the district's mask mandate another 30 days at its Monday night meeting.

Students and staff are required to wear face masks indoors in all district facilities.

The next school board meeting is Dec. 13 and the board could take up the mask policy at that meeting.

Students have an early release day on Dec. 17 and will be on winter break from Dec. 20 until January 3.

There have been 175 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff in the district since Aug. 1, 2020, according to the district's COVID dashboard.

More than 3,000 students and staff make up the south Kansas City, Missouri, school district.

