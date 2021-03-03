Menu

Cerner hosts mass vaccination clinic

Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 10:28:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner is hosting another mass vaccination clinic in Clay County on Wednesday.

From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., those who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine can make an appointment for the clinic at 2951 Rockcreek Parkway in North Kansas City.

You must be eligible to receive the vaccine and register ahead of time.

Missouri is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A, Phase 1B, Tier 1 and Phase 1B, Tier 2. To find out if you fall into one of those phases, visit Missouri's COVID vaccine website.

