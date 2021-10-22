Certain populations eligible for COVID-19 booster shots in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Certain populations in Kansas and Missouri may soon get their COVID-19 booster shot under new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Friday morning, the CDC endorsed a recommendation from its advisory committee on immunizations to allow some people who meet particular qualifications to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

State health departments in both Kansas and Missouri adopted the guidance, meaning residents who fall into those categories can get a booster shot as early as Monday.

Those who are eligible include people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines six or more months ago and that are:



65 years old or older;

18 or older in long-term care settings;

18 or older and have underlying health conditions;

18 or older and work or live in high-risk settings.

People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot two or more months after their initial dose.

Those eligible under any of these requirements can "mix and match" types of vaccines for their booster dose, according to the CDC.

Consult our chart to find out if you're eligible.

Katelyn Brown, Hailey Godburn

KSHB 41 News' Jack Anstine and Katelyn Brown contributed to this report.