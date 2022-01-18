Children's Mercy COVID-19 testing impacted by test kit shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy announced Monday it is facing a "critical" shortage of COVID-19 test kits due to the rise in testing demand amid the surge of the omicron variant.

"We did not receive our shipment of testing kits today and have been put on allocation by the company that supplies those kits," Children's Mercy Leaders announced in a statement. "Starting Wednesday, Jan. 19, COVID-19 testing will be based on our current volume and supply."

Until further notice, routine COVID-19 testing will not take place in Children's Mercy Emergency Departments, Urgent Cares, clinics or drive-thru locations.

Exceptions will be made for Emergency Departments and Urgent Cares patients who meet strict criteria whose test results would affect clinical decisions. Patients scheduled for procedures and employees will continue to have access to drive-thru testing.