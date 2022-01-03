Children's Mercy reports 293 staff members quarantined due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children's Mercy reported Monday a spike in COVID-19 cases in younger children and staff members, who were quarantined due to COVID-19.

According to the hospital's COVID-19 dashboard , 293 staff members were quarantined due to COVID-19 as of 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, Children's Mercy was also treating 25 children for the virus.

Positive cases in children ages two and under also spiked from Dec. 6 to Dec. 27 at the hospital.

During the week of Dec. 6, Children's Mercy reported 57 positive cases in children ages two and under.

In the weeks that followed positive cases continued to climb, and the hospital reported 231 cases during the week of Dec. 27 for that age group.

Children's Mercy wasn't the only hospital system in the Kansas City area to report a high number of staff sidelined due to the virus.