City of Independence asks for public's help as city employees battle COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence is asking for the public's help and understanding as COVID-19 cases decimate the city's workforce.

A tweet from the city Friday evening stated 25% of the snow plowing crews are out sick and power restoration crews are down 15%.

Employees from other city departments are working to make sure there are limited delays in snow removal and any power restoration efforts, according to the Twitter thread.

The police and fire departments also have officers and firefighters battling illnesses, but minimum staffing is in place.

Even with the lower numbers of fire crews and police officers, the city is working to be certain they get where they are needed as fast as possible.

Officials urge residents and others to avoid parking along city streets.

They also ask people stay home, if possible, as crews work to clear the streets.

In addition, they remind everyone to stay home if illness hits, get tested when signs of COVID-19 appear and remain diligent with hand washing.