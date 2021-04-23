Clay County Health Department lifts occupancy limits, moves into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Clay County Health Department is easing its COVID-19 restrictions as fewer cases are reported and more people are vaccinated.

In a news release, the health department announced Friday it will move into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Recovery plan.

The updated order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.

Among the changes are no occupancy limits for businesses, including restaurants, bars and taverns.

The indoor mask requirement will remain, but social distancing indoors won't be required, but instead, strongly recommended, according to the news release.

The outdoor mask requirement also is lifted, but still advised when social distancing is not possible.

Vaccinations are available and the health department "strongly encourages" residents 16 and older to get vaccinated.

The order will expire on Friday, May 28.