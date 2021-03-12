Clay County rolling out rental assistance program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clay County residents struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have help on the way for housing costs.

The county is rolling out a rental assistance program with plans to distribute more than $3.5 million to tenants through five local nonprofits.

Money is coming from federal funding.

The assistance will only be available to Clay County residents living outside of Kansas City, Missouri, city limits, as KCMO received its own federal funding for rental assistance.

Those interested in receiving assistance can fill out an interest form online .

