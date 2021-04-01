Comeback KC launches Two Million Arms KC campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comeback KC has launched a new campaign to help the Kansas City area rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mark Logan, Comeback KC communications director, said in a news release that the goal of the Two Million Arms KC campaign is to spread the word about vaccines in every possible way.

“We may live in two states, many counties and lots of different cities, but we’re all one region and we have one goal: get everyone vaccinated so we can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Logan said. “We also want to make sure that we proactively and meaningfully address the equity issues that have been raised by the pandemic and even by the vaccination response to date.”

Vernon Howard, president of Southern Christian Leadership Conference Kansas City, said community collaboration and outreach is “key” to helping residents “reach immunity from COVID-19.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the release that he is proud of the campaign efforts.

“We will continue to work on quickly and equitably connecting folks with a vaccine, so we can finally bring an end to this pandemic and begin our recovery process,” Lucas said.

Similarly, David Alvey, mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, said Two Million Arms KC complements Wyandotte County’s separate education and outreach campaigns that focus on safety, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Two Million Arms KC has been endorsed by the following organizations and government entities:

Mid-America Regional Council.

BioKansas.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

El Centro.

Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnson, Clay and Platte counties.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County.