COVID-19 cases pause some summer activities at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some parents of students at North Kansas City High School were notified Monday that the district is pausing some summer activities after nine student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter Monday, the district said that after conducting tracing of the students, some teammates were thought to have been exposed to the students who had tested positive.
As a result, the school has paused football, girls’ basketball and cheer activities, and notified the families of students the district believes were exposed.
A district spokesperson said the cases have been traced back to an event that was not related to any school activity.
The district says it is offering vaccination clinics this summer for students 12-15 years old. More information on those clinics is available on the district’s website.