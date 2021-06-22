COVID-19 cases pause some summer activities at North Kansas City High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some parents of students at North Kansas City High School were notified Monday that the district is pausing some summer activities after nine student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter Monday, the district said that after conducting tracing of the students, some teammates were thought to have been exposed to the students who had tested positive.

As a result, the school has paused football, girls’ basketball and cheer activities, and notified the families of students the district believes were exposed.

A district spokesperson said the cases have been traced back to an event that was not related to any school activity.