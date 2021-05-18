COVID-19 outbreak at Kansas City, Missouri school forces students back to distance learning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A COVID-19 outbreak forced all students back to distance learning at a Kansas City, Missouri, School District elementary school.

Trailwoods Elementary School, 6210 East 17th St. began distance learning Tuesday after multiple positive COVID-19 cases at the K-6 school, according to a school district spokesperson.

In addition, one class at Phillis Wheatley Elementary will start begin distance learning Wednesday after several COVID-19 cases were confirmed, according to the district spokesperson.

All other students at Wheatley Elementary, 2415 Agnes Ave., are able to attend school.

A third school, Hartman Elementary, has two classrooms of students who began distance learning last week because of COVID-19 cases, the spokesperson said.

All other students can attend school in the building at 8111 Oak St.

