COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Johnson County summer camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at a Johnson County summer camp, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment confirmed Sunday night.

Dr. Sanmi Areola, JCDHE director, told KSHB 41 News through a spokesperson that a parks and recreation department’s camp was the site of the outbreak and that the “appropriate public health steps” are being taken.

The outbreak occurred at the Clear Creek Elementary summer camp and some of the cohorts of students have been closed down.

It’s unknown at this time how many students have tested positive for the virus.