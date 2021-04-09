Watch
COVID-19 tribute planned for WWI Museum and Memorial

Katelyn Brown
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 09, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians will have a chance Saturday to pay tribute to COVID-19 victims.

In conjunction with the Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department, the National WWI Museum and Memorial will place candles along the memorial’s mall in recognition of lives lost during the pandemic.

The free event will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 10.

Locally, more than 2,400 Kansas City-area residents have died from the disease, with thousands of other families dealing with the loved ones who contracted the virus.

As of Friday morning, more than 560,000 Americans have died from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

More information about the event is available on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

