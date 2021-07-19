Watch
COVID-19 vaccines to be offered at Sporting KC matches

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MARCH 10: A general view of the field prior to the start of the game between the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on March 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Sporting Kansas City
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 19, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As part of its goal to increase vaccinations, the Unified Government Public Health Department will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at Sporting KC events.

Any ticketholders who are at least 12 years old or older are eligible to be vaccinated, according to a news release, and two events will be held later this month.

The first event, which includes COVID-19 testing, will take place Wednesday when SKC faces San Jose. Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive an SKC scarf.

The second event will be held July 31, when SKC takes on Dallas.

Both games have a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

