Curative Kansas City testing sites temporarily close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All Curative COVID-19 testing sites in Kansas City have temporarily closed until Dec. 29, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department.
Testing site update:
All Curative KC COVID-19 testing sites are closed. They will reopen 12/29.
These sites include:
-East Village Transit Center 700 E 12th St
-75th & Prospect Transit Center 7501 Prospect
Other testing options: https://t.co/yt54rjEpy7 pic.twitter.com/Yg2OQTaZeM
— KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) December 27, 2021
Curative is a healthcare startup company. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the startup also provides vaccinations.
Available COVID-19 testing locations in Kansas City, Missouri, can be found at the KCMO City Hall website.