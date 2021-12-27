Curative Kansas City testing sites temporarily close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All Curative COVID-19 testing sites in Kansas City have temporarily closed until Dec. 29, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department.

Testing site update: All Curative KC COVID-19 testing sites are closed. They will reopen 12/29. These sites include:

-East Village Transit Center 700 E 12th St

-75th & Prospect Transit Center 7501 Prospect Other testing options: https://t.co/yt54rjEpy7 pic.twitter.com/Yg2OQTaZeM — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) December 27, 2021

The affected testing sites include the East Village Transit Center and the 75th and Prospect Transit Center.

Curative is a healthcare startup company. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the startup also provides vaccinations.