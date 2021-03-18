Daughter hugs 93-year-old mom for first time in months, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some would say hugging loved ones is somewhat of a luxury these days in the new age of COVID-19.

It’s a luxury 93-year-old Lois Callow and her daughter Leslie Wismer finally get to have, for the first time in more than six months.

Cameras from a 41 Action News crew were rolling the moment Wismer opened the door to her mom’s apartment

Wismer shrieked, ran to hug her mother, then said, "hi, oh I love you so much."

The moment was captured below:

*This* is what it looks like when mother & daughter get to hug for the first time in 6+ months! Thanks to the vaccine - Lois is feeling all the love.



ALL the hugs... tonight @ 5 on @41actionnews.



(Yes, those are my sniffles in the background. This was so beautiful to witness.) pic.twitter.com/2BzalnnlLh — Gabriella Pagán (@GabbyPaganTV) March 18, 2021

Callow has been living at Anthology Senior Living of the Plaza. The long term care facility has given families the green light to visit, as long as it's been 14 day since everyone in the room has been vaccinated.

"Oh it's changed my life immensely,” Callow said.

“Oh I love you mama. Do you want me to take this off? Wismer said, talking about her mother's mask as she pulled it off her face.

So enamored by the ability to physically touch again, they held hands the entire time crews from 41 Action News interviewed them.

“When I see my mama and talk to her, one of the things she always asks is when can people come to my room?” Wismer said as she began to stifle tears. “It’s civilization, it's freedom, it's awesome. ... I mean it's the way it should be, it should be this way, you should be able to hug your mom."

Their emotional reunion comes just in time for Callow's 94th birthday on March 27.

“We get to just spend time with her, doing things for her that's what you want to do for your family,” Wismer said. “She has so many people who love her and are wanting to come up here and see her, so that's one of the main things I want to find out, what and how much freedom do we get to have now? I mean can we all come up here together?"

Simply hearing her daughter talk about reuniting and hugging with family brought tears to both Wismer and Callow.

"It's like a huge burden that's kind of been lifted,” Wismer said.

