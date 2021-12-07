Watch
De Soto School Board votes to keep current facemask policy until county commissioners lift mandate

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 9:35 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 22:35:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The De Soto School Board voted Monday night to make masking optional once the Johnson County Board of Commissioners vote to expire its mask mandate.

The vote came after a public comment session where patrons voiced opposition to face masks.

The current De Soto district policy requires masks for students in pre-school through 8th grade.

Masks are optional for grades nine through 12.

Board members discussed several options to alter the mandate, but agreed to wait on a decision from the county commission.

A school district spokesperson said by taking action tonight, the board will not have to call a special session if county commissioners lift the mask mandate before the district's next meeting on Jan. 10.

