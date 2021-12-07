De Soto School Board votes to keep current facemask policy until county commissioners lift mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The De Soto School Board voted Monday night to make masking optional once the Johnson County Board of Commissioners vote to expire its mask mandate.

The vote came after a public comment session where patrons voiced opposition to face masks.

The current De Soto district policy requires masks for students in pre-school through 8th grade.

Masks are optional for grades nine through 12.

Board members discussed several options to alter the mandate, but agreed to wait on a decision from the county commission.

A school district spokesperson said by taking action tonight, the board will not have to call a special session if county commissioners lift the mask mandate before the district's next meeting on Jan. 10.

