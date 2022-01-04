Demand high for COVID-19 PCR tests at Overland Park drive-thru event

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The demand for a COVID-19 PCR test is high. The line around the block at an Overland Park testing event suggests just how much people need them as they get back into their normal routines after the holidays.

"I work at a care facility and my boss needed me to get a PCR test to make sure i wasn't COVID positive. I don't want to spread it to our residents," Ali Caenen said, who drove 40 minutes to the event.

"We've all been feeling kind of sick and just want to be safe to make sure," student Adamari Valenzuela said. "I'm supposed to start tomorrow so that's why I came to get tested."

MyHomeLabs, at 151st & Glenwood in Overland Park, provided the free PCR drive-through testing event on Tuesday.

"I know some of these people have probably waited in line two or three hours and weren't able to obtain a test. Now, being able to come over here and hopefully be just right around an hour makes it all the better, and we'll be able to get results to them either this evening or tomorrow," Jerred Mann, CEO of MyHomeLabs, said.

The event closed at 5 p.m. For those not able to make it for the free testing day, MyHomeLabs will continue drive through tests on Wednesday and Thursday, at the cost of $100.

Many kids and families came through the line, as many kids are preparing to go back to school this week. Many school districts don't require a negative test in order to go to school.

As of Tuesday, Children's Mercy reports they have 27 inpatient COVID-19 patients, which is a high.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were about 3,000 COVID-19 cases among school-aged kids enrolled in school from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29.

The numbers in Missouri are a little more vague, but the Department of Health and Senior Services shows there have been about 3,500 COVID-19 cases in kids age 5-19 in the past two weeks.

KSHB-41 Joanna Bramlett swabs her son's nose for a COVID PCR test at an Overland Park drive-through event.

For the Bramlett family, quick testing is key when it comes to their nine year old, who has health conditions. Joanna Bramlett says it's also out of concern for the community.

"You think, with the healthcare systems being taxed at such a capacity, what if there was an event and a loved one of mine wasn't able to have 10 or 15 healthcare professionals in a room working on them?" Bramlett said.

PCR tests from MyHomeLabs are being provided for $130. The tests can be pick it up at their location, 15112 Glenwood, or mailed to buyers.