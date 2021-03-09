Douglas County announces loosens public health guidelines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County, Kansas, is the latest to loosen its COVID-19 health guidelines.

The county issued a new order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Under the new order, mass gatherings can now be 50 people instead of 25.

Food and drink venues can now stay open for their normal hours instead of having to close at midnight, though social distancing and masking are still required.

Indoor capacity limits still remain at 50% for all types of public venues, including entertainment, recreational, food and drink venues.

“As we continue to loosen the restrictions on gathering limits, we still ask the public to remain vigilant when it comes to mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands frequently,” said public health officer, Dr. Thomas Marcellino, in the announcement. “As our community continues to vaccinate more and more residents, I continue to believe we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this pandemic. However, it’s critical we not let our guards down.”

Douglas County encompasses Lawrence, and in turn bars and restaurants surrounding the University of Kansas.

Several other area jurisdictions have already similarly loosened health guidelines as cases decline in the area.

