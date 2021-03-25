Menu

Douglas County holds largest COVID-19 vaccine event to date

More than 4,000 residents inoculated
Chris Morrison
Douglas County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site is vaccinating nearly 5,000 people weekly.
Douglas County Vaccination Site
Posted at 8:57 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 21:57:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County held its largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, vaccinating more than 4,000 residents.

Volunteers at the clinic, located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, administered 4,092 doses to eligible residents.

Roughly 400 volunteers were on-site for the event.

Dan Partridge, director at Lawrence Douglas County Public Health, told 41 Action at the beginning of March that no vaccine doses at the drive-thru clinic have gone to waste.

The county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan states that the fairgrounds are available through spring as a mass vaccination site.

