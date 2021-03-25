Douglas County holds largest COVID-19 vaccine event to date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County held its largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, vaccinating more than 4,000 residents.

Volunteers at the clinic, located at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, administered 4,092 doses to eligible residents.

During today’s (March 24) COVID vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds, 4,092 doses were administered. It was the largest clinic to date! Huge shout-out to the approximately 400 volunteers and staff from various agencies who worked! #DGKS❤ @LDCHEALTH @lmhorg @dgcoem @KUPharmacy pic.twitter.com/hf7BYNBbTU — Douglas County, KS (@douglascountyks) March 25, 2021

Roughly 400 volunteers were on-site for the event.

Dan Partridge, director at Lawrence Douglas County Public Health, told 41 Action at the beginning of March that no vaccine doses at the drive-thru clinic have gone to waste.