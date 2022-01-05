Douglas County implements emergency mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County has implemented a mask mandate that will go into effect on Friday, Jan 7.

The mandate applies to anyone over the age of two and will run until at least Wednesday, Jan. 12 unless it's rescinded or modified by the Douglas County Commission.

Anyone in Douglas County should wear a mask when inside or in line to enter any indoor setting, while receiving health care services or while outside and unable to maintain a 6-foot distance.

Businesses in the county must also require employees, customers, visitors or members of the public to wear a mask when working in a public space where food is prepared or packaged. They must also do so in any enclosed area where people aren't able to maintain a 6-foot distance.

The mandate comes amid the spread of the delta and omicron variants.

There were 1,538 active COVID-19 cases in Douglas County as of Jan. 3, according to Lawrence-Douglas Public Health. The department also reported that the 14-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases reached a new record high at 89 cases per day.

The mandate does include the following exemptions:

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Persons engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities.

Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverages while they are actively eating or drinking.

County commissioners will discuss extending the mandate during a meeting on Jan. 12.

