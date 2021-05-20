Douglas County mask mandate to stay in effect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County Commissioners agreed to keep in effect a health order requiring masks, despite nearly all public comment during Wednesday night's meeting favoring removing the mandate.

The three-member commission of Patrick Kelly, Shannon Reid and Shannon Portillo did not have to take a vote to leave the health order in place.

"I am very supportive of not rescinding the health order tonight," Kelly said.

Public health officials told the three-member commission it's strongly recommended that people who are not vaccinated wear a mask when around others.

About 40% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated.

One problem, a health official said, was relying on people to be honest and continue to wear a mask if they haven't been vaccinated.

Nearly all the people who spoke at the virtual meeting were strongly in favor of removing the health order.

They argued the science is flawed when it comes to wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

County Attorney John Bullock told the commissioners state law requires the commission to use the least restrictive way to achieve its desired result.

The commission's next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on May 26.