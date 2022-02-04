Douglas County to consider new COVID-19 public health order Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County Commissioners will discuss a new emergency public health order on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Under the proposed order, masks would be required at indoor gatherings with more than 500 people in attendance.

That includes concerts, sporting events, trade shows or conventions.

It comes as Lawrence-Douglas Public Health continued to report high levels of COVID-19 cases.

According to the department, the 14-day average of cases is at 193 per day compared to 27 cases at this time last year.

“Masks are a tool that we can use to help prevent spread of COVID, and it’s especially important to wear them in large crowds where people are likely coming from other communities,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County Health Officer, said. “We want to do everything we can to protect loved ones, our neighbors and the community at large.”

If commissioners approve the order, mask requirements will begin Feb. 10 and expire on March 9, unless modified or rescinded by the commissioners.

Douglas County currently has an indoor mask mandate , which would expire if the order being discussed Monday is passed.