Douglas County to require masks in county buildings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County will require masks to be worn in county buildings beginning on Monday.

Everyone 2 years old and older must follow the mandate, according to a statement issued on social media.

The courthouse, elections office and human services buildings are included among the buildings, the statement said.

“For everyone’s safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, Douglas County is following health recommendations from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and CDC,” the statement said. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s cooperation as we work together to beat this virus.”