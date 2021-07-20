Dozens of Kansas City doctors urge schools to implement COVID-19 safety policies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a letter sent to various school boards and administrators in the Kansas City area, dozens of doctors asked that schools open with several policies in place to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

The undersigned doctors stated they “agree with the newest guidelines published by experts at the CDC,” as well as those published by the Johnson County Health Department.

The letter also said that “at minimum,” masks should be mandatory for all kids too young to be vaccinated and encouraged for older children who are not vaccinated.

They urged districts to closely contact trace students who test positive for the virus, while prioritizing in-person learning, highlighting the tension between student mental health, access to quality education and the risk of contracting COVID-19.